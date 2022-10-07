Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,154 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,879,000 after acquiring an additional 308,911 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,969,000 after acquiring an additional 337,527 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $103.34 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $116.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.63.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

