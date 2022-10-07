Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Buys 883 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,127.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,048,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,713,000 after buying an additional 5,932,605 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after buying an additional 948,308 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,781,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,383,000 after buying an additional 260,291 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,343,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,723,000 after buying an additional 25,386 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,014,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,428,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX opened at $41.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $58.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.