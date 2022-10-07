Colt CZ Group (OTC:CZGZF) Lowered to Accumulate at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Colt CZ Group (OTC:CZGZF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Erste Group Bank currently has 613.00 price objective on the stock.
Colt CZ Group Trading Down 10.5 %
CZGZF opened at 20.50 on Monday. Colt CZ Group has a 52-week low of 20.50 and a 52-week high of 22.90.
About Colt CZ Group
