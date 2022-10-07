Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.66

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.66 and traded as low as $13.62. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 23,608 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson cut Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Colony Bankcorp Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $233.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

Insider Transactions at Colony Bankcorp

In other news, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,143.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 3,470 shares of company stock valued at $49,204 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 675.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,608 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,525,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,442,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,775,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,645,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

