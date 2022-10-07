Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Colliers International Group comprises 5.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $16,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.26. 3,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 1.53. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $89.50 and a one year high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

