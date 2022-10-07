CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2,556.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 128,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in CME Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

CME Group Stock Performance

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CME opened at $173.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

