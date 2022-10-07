Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading Down 6.5%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.99 and last traded at $57.06. 13,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,634,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average of $68.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,441,112. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

