Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock Holdings Increased by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

