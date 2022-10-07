ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGE) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGE – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.52 and last traded at $42.32. 2,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 36,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.27.
ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56.
