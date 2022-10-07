Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.36% from the stock’s previous close.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Clarivate from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85.

Insider Activity

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Clarivate by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.