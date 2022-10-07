Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) PT Lowered to $29.00

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Civista Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $21.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. The company has a market cap of $324.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

