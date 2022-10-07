Citigroup Raises Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target to $50.00

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
AMLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.75.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $32.82 on Monday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $33.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 700,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $20,559,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,075,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,956,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.