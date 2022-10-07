Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.22.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $12.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $398.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $415.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.39. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

