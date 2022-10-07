CIBC Lowers Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$110.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$120.00 to C$110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.59% from the company’s current price.

PD has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$74.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$111.38.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Price Performance

Shares of TSE:PD traded down C$2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$79.37. 36,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,321. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.68. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$37.90 and a twelve month high of C$109.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$80.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$85.65.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($2.21) by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$326.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$299.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 11.5900002 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.