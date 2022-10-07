CIBC Boosts Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$8.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.60.

Secure Energy Services Trading Down 0.6 %

SES stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.47. The company had a trading volume of 302,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,409. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$4.58 and a 52 week high of C$7.58. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$355.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rene Amirault bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,727.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 445,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,515,615.47.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

