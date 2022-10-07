Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $71.05

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.05 and last traded at $71.23, with a volume of 2823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,626,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,029,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

