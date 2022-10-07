Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.35

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.35 and traded as low as C$12.55. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$12.75, with a volume of 705,830 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHP.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.86. The company has a market cap of C$3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 23.87.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.