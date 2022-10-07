Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 241.5% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 906,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,573,000 after buying an additional 641,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after purchasing an additional 337,252 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 673,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,473,000 after purchasing an additional 183,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,011,000 after purchasing an additional 103,388 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $116.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

