Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Down 7.1%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDGet Rating) dropped 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 7,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,603,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Separately, TheStreet raised Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Chindata Group by 713.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,542 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,778,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,260,000 after buying an additional 573,364 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after buying an additional 108,762 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 37,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 22.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

