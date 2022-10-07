Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Down 7.1%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 7,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,603,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
Chindata Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11.
About Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
