Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Down 7.1%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 7,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,603,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Chindata Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Chindata Group by 713.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,542 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,778,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,260,000 after buying an additional 573,364 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after buying an additional 108,762 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 37,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 22.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.