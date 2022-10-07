China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Shares Down 8.4%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 178,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 282,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

China Xiangtai Food Trading Down 3.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Xiangtai Food stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating) by 186.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of China Xiangtai Food worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About China Xiangtai Food

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

