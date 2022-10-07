China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Trading Down 2.5%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) was down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.85 and last traded at $29.85. Approximately 222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

China Gas Stock Down 2.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60.

Get China Gas alerts:

China Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.3836 per share. This represents a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.