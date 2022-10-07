Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Stock Position Cut by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,135 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $3,351,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 222,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CQP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

