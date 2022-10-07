Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given New $220.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $182.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LNG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.64.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $172.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $97.85 and a 1-year high of $178.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

