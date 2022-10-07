CheckerChain Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $43,904.23 (CHECKR)

CheckerChain (CHECKR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One CheckerChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CheckerChain has a market capitalization of $43,904.23 and $13,863.00 worth of CheckerChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CheckerChain has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145762 BTC.

CheckerChain Token Profile

CheckerChain’s genesis date was January 18th, 2022. CheckerChain’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. CheckerChain’s official Twitter account is @checker_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CheckerChain is https://reddit.com/r/checkerchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CheckerChain’s official website is app.checkerchain.com.

Buying and Selling CheckerChain

According to CryptoCompare, “CheckerChain (CHECKR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Elrond platform. CheckerChain has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CheckerChain is 0.00062524 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,245.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.checkerchain.com.”

