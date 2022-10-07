Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 763 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,793,903,000 after buying an additional 1,895,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,602,000 after buying an additional 1,819,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after buying an additional 14,968,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,591,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,957,000 after buying an additional 764,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,827. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.02%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

