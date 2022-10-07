Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $262,000 in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FHN. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in First Horizon by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.97. 128,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,294,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

