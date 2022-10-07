Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $345,000 Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,152,000 after acquiring an additional 95,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 119,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,576 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Further Reading

