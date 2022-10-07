Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $2.20 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,869 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $259.01. 87,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,979. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.89. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

