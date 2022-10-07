Chase Investment Counsel Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,853 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TECK. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 330.9% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,044,000 after buying an additional 3,042,942 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $111,170,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,988,996 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Teck Resources by 386.2% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,203,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Teck Resources by 32.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.17. The company had a trading volume of 253,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,538. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average is $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

