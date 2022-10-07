Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires 8,782 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace comprises 1.4% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Seeyond increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,949,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 45,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,950. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

