Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Insider Sells $16,459.65 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) insider David M. Chao sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $16,459.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,581.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a current ratio of 15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $367.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $17.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

CNTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

