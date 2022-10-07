Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Insider Sells $16,459.65 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) insider David M. Chao sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $16,459.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,581.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ CNTA opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a current ratio of 15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $367.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $17.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.
Further Reading
