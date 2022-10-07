Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Shares Up 4.3%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) shares shot up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $18.07. 503,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,660,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CVE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.96.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,246,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,106 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,411,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,567,000 after acquiring an additional 940,227 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,700,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,794,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

