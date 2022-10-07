Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) was down 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $86.72 and last traded at $86.98. Approximately 23,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,233,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.87 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.16.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,396,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Celsius by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

