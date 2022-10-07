Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Celanese to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Celanese from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.13.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $92.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.23 and a 200-day moving average of $126.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.1% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.3% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.6% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

