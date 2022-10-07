Ccore (CCO) Achieves Market Cap of $9,620.88

Ccore (CCO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Ccore has a market cap of $9,620.88 and $22.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ccore has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ccore

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore (CCO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ccore has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 1,699,999 in circulation. The last known price of Ccore is 0.00801679 USD and is up 62.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $47.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ccore.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

