CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.00

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$72.00 and last traded at C$72.00, with a volume of 172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

