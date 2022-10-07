C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $189.08

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 189.08 ($2.28) and traded as low as GBX 152.30 ($1.84). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 156.60 ($1.89), with a volume of 527,148 shares traded.

CCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on C&C Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 172.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.66. The company has a market capitalization of £615.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,735.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07.

In other C&C Group news, insider Patrick McMahon bought 5,000 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($11,599.81). In other news, insider Patrick McMahon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($11,599.81). Also, insider Ralph Findlay acquired 12,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £24,805.95 ($29,973.36). Insiders have acquired 17,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,729 in the last ninety days.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

