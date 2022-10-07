CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 1.12% of CBIZ worth $23,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 111,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CBIZ by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,626,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,248,000 after buying an additional 702,855 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth about $1,898,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CBZ traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,945. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $48.47.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Spurio sold 13,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $598,295.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,402,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $43,215.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,917,549.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 13,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $598,295.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,588 shares in the company, valued at $7,402,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,180 shares of company stock worth $2,117,131 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

