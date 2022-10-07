Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.5% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAT traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $176.73. 125,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,207. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.67.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

