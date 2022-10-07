carVertical Price Up 2% This Week (CV)

carVertical (CV) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, carVertical has traded up 2% against the dollar. One carVertical token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $1,790.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007340 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors. The Reddit community for carVertical is https://reddit.com/r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @carvertical_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

According to CryptoCompare, “carVertical (CV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. carVertical has a current supply of 9,835,745,291.659302 with 7,625,478,191.712701 in circulation. The last known price of carVertical is 0.0002005 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3,593.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carvertical.com/investors.”

