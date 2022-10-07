Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on CCL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.38.
Carnival Co. & Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45.
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
