Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Carnival Co. & traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 2445558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt downgraded Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 67.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 4.9 %

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.