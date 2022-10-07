Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAH. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.6 %

CAH stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,869. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.21. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

