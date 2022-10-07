Carbon Seed Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (CARBON)

Carbon Seed (CARBON) traded up 67% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Carbon Seed token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon Seed has a market cap of $828.80 and approximately $13,689.00 worth of Carbon Seed was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Carbon Seed has traded down 99.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00267455 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001320 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003046 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003316 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Carbon Seed Token Profile

CARBON is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2022. Carbon Seed’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. Carbon Seed’s official Twitter account is @co2seed and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carbon Seed’s official website is carbonseed.io. The official message board for Carbon Seed is medium.com/@carbonseed.

Carbon Seed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon Seed (CARBON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Carbon Seed has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Carbon Seed is 0.0000052 USD and is down -4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carbonseed.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon Seed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon Seed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon Seed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

