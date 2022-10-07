CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 166 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ASML by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,538,000 after purchasing an additional 47,906 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ASML by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 57,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,180,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $708.10.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $462.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $503.18 and a 200 day moving average of $536.41. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $881.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

