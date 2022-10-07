CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 70,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 472,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 190,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.4 %

KHC opened at $33.42 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

