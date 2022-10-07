CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 1,329 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $188.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.72. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.