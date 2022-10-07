CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Booking by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,709.73 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.22 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,900.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,012.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,528.70.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

