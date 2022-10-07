CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2,194.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,388,000 after buying an additional 111,563 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $86,412,000 after purchasing an additional 221,002 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,077,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.83.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of UNP opened at $198.21 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $194.73 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

