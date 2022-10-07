CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 75,463 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 337,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,786,000 after acquiring an additional 57,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,807,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,906,000 after acquiring an additional 30,681 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.